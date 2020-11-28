WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Antonio Conte's men have been troubled by inconsistency this season and are on the brink of UEFA Champions League elimination, but at top-four hopefuls Sassuolo on Sunday (AEDT) they produced a clinical and professional display.

Inter was 2-0 up by the 14th minute as a catalogue of defensive errors led to Alexis Sanchez – partnering Lautaro Martinez in Romelu Lukaku's place – finding the net and Vlad Chiriches's own goal doubled the advantage.

Sassuolo put the visitors under pressure for much of the second half, but Inter's uncompromising rearguard kept it in charge and Roberto Gagliardini made it 3-0 as they moved to within two points of rival and pacesetter AC Milan, at least until Monday (AEDT).

Inter looked every inch a team with a point to prove early on and had the lead inside four minutes.

Martinez charged down Chiriches' clearance and raced onto Sanchez's subsequent pass, flicking the ball over the approaching Andrea Consigli before outmuscling the Romanian defender and ultimately squaring for his strike partner to tap in.

Chiriches's day got even worse soon after as he headed Arturo Vidal's fierce volley into his own net.

Sassuolo eventually forced Samir Handanovic into a couple of saves via Rogerio and Jeremy Toljan late in the half, though neither were particularly demanding.

But the home side struggled to make the most of its greater share of the possession and the game was effectively put beyond it with an hour played.

Gagliardini latched on to the bouncing ball just inside Sassuolo's penalty area and stabbed a clever volleyed finish into the bottom-left corner.

Lukaku was brought on with 10 minutes to go and quickly found the net after being fed by Arturo Vidal, though an offside call spared Sassuolo.

Sassuolo was unbeaten in the league this term before this match.