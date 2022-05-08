Atalanta was fifth in Serie A at the end of March, but a run of two wins in seven has seen it slip to seventh, 10 points adrift of the top four.

That would only be enough for qualification to the Europa Conference League play-off round, which would be a disappointment after successive seasons in the Champions League.

Atalanta was acquired by a group of investors based in the United States in February, and Gasperini refused to confirm he would still be in position next season.

"Regardless of myself or the players, I always hope Atalanta will do better – even more so than we have done in recent years. It's already been a success to be known all over the world," Gasperini said.

"I signed a contract renewal in November, but it's clear that things have changed a bit and it will depend on what the club decides.

"We haven't talked about it. I'm so grateful to Atalanta that I'll be happy with any solution. If we go forward like this, I'll continue with enthusiasm."