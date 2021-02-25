Managing directors Alessandro Antonello and Giuseppe Marotta, sporting director Piero Ausilio and lawyer Angelo Capellini have all returned positive tests.

An unspecified member of the Serie A leaders' technical staff has also tested positive for COVID-19.

COMMUNICATION



The two Managing Directors, Alessandro Antonello and Giuseppe Marotta, Sporting Director Piero Ausilio, Club lawyer Angelo Capellini and a member of the technical staff test positive for COVID-19.



A statement on Inter's official website read: "All coaches and the entire team will follow the procedures set out in the health protocol."

Inter will be desperate to ensure that this outbreak does not spread to their first-team squad or coaches.

The Italian side extended its lead at the summit of table to four points with a 3-0 win over city rival Milan last time out.

With no European commitments over the remainder of the season, Antonio Conte's men are strong favourites to end an 11-year wait for the title.

Inter last lifted the Scudetto during Jose Mourinho's spell at the club in 2010, which also brought European Cup success.

Juventus, which has won the last nine Serie A titles, sits eight points back in third place with a game in hand.

Inter is next in action on Monday (AEDT), when it faces Genoa at the San Siro.