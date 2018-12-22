The visitors barely threatened Gianluigi Donnarumma's goal but Chiesa jinked past Davide Calabria and fired home his first goal since September to settle the contest.

The Rossoneri have now won just one of their previous six contests in Serie A and have failed to score in any of their past three.

Milan also dropped out of the top four thanks to Lazio's win earlier in the day, with Fiorentina now just two points behind in seventh.

Milan entered this contest on the back of two 0-0 draws in Serie A and failed to find a way through in the opening 45 minutes, despite creating plenty of opportunities.

Hakan Calhanoglu spurned one of the best, firing wide in the 18th minute after a stroke of fortune saw the ball ricochet back into his path in the box after an attempted give-and-go with Suso.

Fiorentina goalkeeper Alban Lafont brilliantly parried away a viciously struck effort from Ricardo Rodriguez while Calhanoglu was denied by Nikola Milenkovic's clearance off the line on the stroke of half-time.

It took until the 51st minute for Fiorentina to fashion its first decent opening as Kevin Mirallas hooked way over from inside the box.

Lafont was kept busy at the other end, though, denying Suso at his near post and then preventing Gonzalo Higuain's header from creeping past him.

With just over 20 minutes to go Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso threw on Diego Laxalt and Patrick Cutrone in a bid to inject some life into his below-par outfit but it was Fiorentina that would claim the winner.

Chiesa knocked the ball inside Calabria and his right-footed attempt crashed into the corner. Lafont then tipped Rodriguez's header over as Milan fell to its fourth league loss of the season.