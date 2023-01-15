Dybala delights as Roma beats 10-man Fiorentina January 16, 2023 00:45 3:58 min Fiorentina was reduced to 10-men after Dodo was sent off in the first-half, and Paolo Dybala took full advantage, scoring both goals in Roma's win at the Stadio Olimpico. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Fiorentina Roma Football Serie A -Latest Videos 4:15 min Galtier fires reminder to PSG stars after defeat 3:58 min Dybala delights as Roma beats 10-man Fiorentina 0:40 min Eddie Jones makes shock Wallabies return 4:15 min Ligue 1: Rennes v PSG 4:15 min Mbappe miss proves costly as Rennes stuns PSG 1:17 min Kerr's late strike saves point for Chelsea 3:57 min Serie A: Sassuolo v Lazio 1:30 min Premier League: Chelsea v Crystal Palace 1:30 min Premier League: Newcastle United v Fulham 0:52 min Conte humbled after derby defeat to Arsenal