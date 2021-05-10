Inter won the league title for the first time since 2010 after Atalanta failed to win last weekend, but despite the club's on-field success a financial crisis is reportedly looming in the background.

According to SkySport Italia, club president Seven Zhanga asked staff and players if two months of wages could be frozen in an attempt to address the Nerazurri's financial troubles.

The club has also opted to cancel manager Antonio Conte's pre-match press conference heading into the clash against Roma.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia before the 5-1 win over Sampdoria, CEO Giuseppe Marotta said: "Today is a time of great celebration for everyone, it is right that Conte and the team especially enjoy it. I can clearly say that there are no tensions.

"But I can confirm that talks with individual players will start next week to discuss with the players the issues of football in general and of Inter in the light of the pandemic that has created so many problems.

"In the meantime, I confirm that the bonuses will be respected and paid out because they are the result of a well-deserved achievement by the entire technical team. It is right that the club recognises it. For the rest, it is a snapshot of where football is at the moment."