Cagliari v AC Milan January 11, 2020 19:18 3:11 min Serie A: Cagliari v AC Milan Highlights Cagliari AC Milan Football Serie A Zlatan Ibrahimovic Rafael Leao -Latest Videos 1:11 min Ramos believes Madrid has the edge 1:09 min Kimmich calls for Bayern to bring in new faces 3:37 min Serie A: Inter Milan v Atalanta 4:12 min Lazio breaks win record but Inzaghi stays grounded 3:37 min Handanovic saves a penalty and Inter's top spot 3:59 min EFL Championship: Charlton Athletic v West Brom 3:49 min Championship: Brentford v Queens Park Rangers 4:12 min Serie A: Lazio v Napoli 1:30 min Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool 1:30 min Firmino keeps relentless Reds on track