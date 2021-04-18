WATCH every Serie A match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

In a seven-goal thriller in Sardinia, 18th-placed Cagliari scored twice in stoppage-time to first equalise the game at 3-3 before winning in it the most dramatic style imaginable as the clock continued to run in the red.

Giuseppe Pezzella had put Parma ahead after five minutes with Juraj Kucka adding a second just after the half-hour mark.

A Leonardo Pavoletti header six minutes before the break got Cagliari back into the game with Gaston Pereiro and Alberto Cerri both scoring at the death to end Cagliari's four-match losing streak.

The Sardinian side pulled five points ahead of second-last Parma as a result of the win, Parma also edging closer to demotion ahead of a meeting with defending champion Juventus on Thursday (AEST).