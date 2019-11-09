Valerio Verre scored a 19th-minute penalty, his first Verona goal, to give the visitors a surprise lead at San Siro.

Inter piled on the pressure but could not find a breakthrough until Matias Vecino headed in to score for the second straight game with 25 minutes remaining.

Just as it looked like Verona would come away with a point, Barella produced a moment of magic.

The victory moved Inter two points clear of champion Juventus, which will attempt to respond when it hosts AC Milan in its game in hand on Monday (AEDT).