Veteran striker Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan on a free transfer at the start of the window and made his first appearance as a second-half substitute.

Despite his introduction it was Samp who looked more dangerous and Stefano Pioli had goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and the profligacy of Manolo Gabbiadini to thank for things remaining level.

Milan, which lost 5-0 to Atalanta in its last game before the mid-season break, was unable to find a winner in the closing stages and remains 12th due to Hellas Verona's 2-0 win over SPAL.