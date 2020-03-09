With the Rossoneri's famous home absent of fans after a decree that all sporting events in Italy take place behind closed doors until 3 April as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak, Milan turned in a drab performance.

At the end of a week that saw Milan sack chief football officer Zvonimir Boban but express support for Pioli, it was second best throughout against a Genoa side battling relegation.

Goran Pandev's close-range finish gave Genoa the lead and Francesco Cassata doubled the advantage four minutes before half-time. Zlatan Ibrahimovic pulled one back for Milan but it remains 12 points off the top four, while Genoa moved out of the bottom three, leapfrogging Lecce.