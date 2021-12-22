Spezia dents Napoli's title challenge

Juan Jesus's own goal was the difference in Naples, with Spezia becoming the first side to win a Serie A match without registering a shot on target since Opta started collecting the data in the 2004-2005 season.

Napoli's third straight home league defeat saw it slip behind Milan – which Luciano Spalletti's side beat 1-0 at the weekend – and into third, with the gap to leader Inter now standing at seven points.

The host was unable to convert with any of its 26 efforts on goal, with Hirving Lozano seeing a goal chalked off for offside and Andrea Petagna adjudged to have committed a foul before heading the ball home.

Napoli has fired 66 shots in their past three Serie A games and only scored once – Eljif Elmas' goal in the victory over Milan.