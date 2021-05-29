Spalletti confirmed as new Napoli coach

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

With Napoli having missed out on the UEFA Champions League on the final day of the Serie A season, De Laurentiis chose not to keep Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract expired at the end of 2020-2021.

While Gattuso was swiftly appointed by Fiorentina, Napoli has now moved to acquire his replacement, bringing in former Roma and Inter Milan coach Spalletti.

"I am delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti will become Napoli coach on 1 July," De Laurentiis confirmed in a brief statement.

"Welcome, Luciano – we'll do great work together."

Spalletti, 62, has not been in management since he was dismissed by Inter in 2019, with the Nerazzurri having brought in Antonio Conte, who guided them to the Serie A title this term before announcing his departure last week.

Spalletti failed to win a title during his time at Inter but did oversee two Russian Premier League triumphs during a stint at Zenit, after twice winning the Coppa Italia with Roma in 2006-2007 and 2007-2008.