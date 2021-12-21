Serie A game off after COVID-hit team's no-show

It was already known that bottom side Salernitana would not make the trip after it was ordered not to travel by the local health authority due to a number of positive coronavirus cases in the squad.

Udinese, however, undertook its normal matchday routine and even named a starting XI.

"The league is right not to postpone the game," Udinese director Pierpaolo Marino said. " They have a duty to protect the regularity of the league season and a game must not be postponed because a player tests positive.

"We went to Rome to play Lazio with seven players and our coach out with COVID-19 last season, and we won 3-1."

A similar situation happened last season when Napoli failed to turn up to face Juventus, with the Partenopei forced to forfeit the match.

Napoli subsequently won an appeal and the match was replayed.