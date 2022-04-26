Milan and Liverpool are among the clubs who have been linked with Berardi, who has just over two years remaining on his contract with the Neroverdi.

The 27 year-old forward has scored 14 Serie A goals and provided 15 assists in another hugely impressive season for Sassuolo.

Berardi was arguably the best player on the pitch in a 2-1 defeat to Juventus, laying on the opening goal for Giacomo Raspadori.

Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali is eager for Berardi to stay, but revealed he may move on if the club receive an offer that is too good to refuse.

"Domenico is an extraordinary player," he told Rai Sport For me, he is the Sassuolo champion, and you can see that when he is not there or leaves.

"He is the most complete player that Sassuolo has. We are happy to continue with Domenico, but if there are offers we have to carefully evaluate them.

"Before depriving ourselves of players we have to think about them, because our ambition is to always grow and have a competitive team."