Roma confirms ACL injury for Zappacosta

The 27-year-old sustained the injury during a training session on Saturday (AEST) and will now face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Zappacosta has managed just 12 minutes of football for Roma since joining on an initial six-month deal from Chelsea in August because of a calf problem.

A statement on the Italian club's official website read: "During Friday's [Saturday's AEST] training session, defender Davide Zappacosta suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, in a non-contact incident.

"The club would like to offer its sincerest sympathies to the player and wishes him a quick and full recovery."

Zappacosta signed a contract extension with Chelsea through to June 2022 prior to linking up with Roma.