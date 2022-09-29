Pogba intent on emulating Pirlo, Buffon at Juventus

The French World Cup winner returned to Turin ahead of the 2022-2023 season but is yet to feature in his second spell at the club due to injury.

Pogba has hopes of becoming a club legend like Andrea Pirlo, Gianluigi Buffon and Georgio Chiellini, who he played with in his previous stint with Juventus.

He also conceded the final half of his spell with United was not up to scratch and believes the stars aligned to present him and Juve with a fresh challenge together once again.

"I like to think and say that it is my heart that made the choice. It was also perhaps the right time to come back here. The last three years in Manchester, affected by injuries, did not go as I wanted," he said.

"Add this to the fact that Juve have come from two years in which they did not win the Scudetto, it was a good challenge for both of us. Maybe it was the right time to meet again, try to take back the place we deserve, and above all get back to winning.

"I always want to play and I want to give my best. I know that this shirt is special, it brings out my best. We have built a good story, which I never forgot even when I left Juve. I never had any doubt that this was my place.

"The first time here I was younger, I did not have the experience I have now. I grew up in my personal life, I have two children, a wife, and also as a footballer. I won the World Cup with France, the Europa League with United, I played with great players and a great team.