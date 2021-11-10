Autumn Nations Series
Serie A

Milan denies reports of Raiola rift

Milan has rebuffed reports that its working relationship with Mino Raiola has broken down.

Getty Images

WATCH Serie A LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial

On Tuesday, Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Raiola, whose star-studded list of clients includes Milan talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, was not involved in negotiations over a new deal for Rossoneri captain Alessio Romagnoli.

The centre-back, who is currently out injured, will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Gazzetta's report claimed that Milan had asked Romagnoli not to involve his representative Raiola in the discussions, with the relationship between the club and agent supposedly strained following Gianluigi Donnarumma's exit on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Milan insisted that is not the case, tweeting: "Regarding the article published today by La Gazzetta dello Sport entitled "Milan expels Raiola", Milan specifies that the club maintains professional relationships with all agents, without any foreclosure."

Milan sits second in Serie A following its 1-1 derby draw with Inter on Monday, though it is level on 32 points with leader Napoli.

News AC Milan Football Serie A Mino Raiola
Previous Juventus tests market for Ramsey buyers
Read
Juventus tests market for Ramsey buyers
Next Shevchenko up for the challenge at Genoa
Read
Shevchenko up for the challenge at Genoa

Latest Stories

>