Marotta sends Skriniar warning amid contract talks

Skriniar, who was strongly linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the last transfer window, could be set to leave San Siro on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham have also been touted as possible destinations for a player who reportedly attracted a PSG bid of €50million plus add-ons in August.

Key figures at Inter have repeatedly stressed the importance of agreeing fresh terms with Skriniar, but Marotta has warned there is only so much the Serie A giant can do.

"There are other teams grappling with these situations. We are negotiating a renewal with his representatives because we believe Milan deserves to be part of our staff in the present and future," Marotta said.

"We presented an offer to him and hope to soon reach a conclusion.

"In life I'm always optimistic, but in this case optimism is linked to realism. We know we can do a lot, but we cannot do the impossible."

Inter made a successful return to league action on Thursday, defeating Scudetto favourites Napoli 1-0 at San Siro to move into Serie A's top four – and within eight points of the summit.

However, the Nerazzurri's supporters should not expect a plethora of mid-season arrivals to boost their title hopes, with Marotta outlining the difficulties of the January transfer window.

"In the winter transfer window, you don't always find correct valuations; there aren't always opportunities that are up to the standards of the current squad," he added.

"The team right now is satisfying and we have the utmost respect for them, then we'll see if there are any opportunities."