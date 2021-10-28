Lautaro Martinez signs long-term Inter extension

WATCH Serie A LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial
The Argentina international's new deal expires at the end of the 2025-2026 season and does not contain a release clause, according to reports.
✍️ | NEW DEAL #Lautaro has penned a new contract till 2026 👉 https://t.co/U2Fmg6CIrX#Lautaro2026 pic.twitter.com/SfqGvE44g6— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) October 28, 2021
Martinez had previously been heavily linked with Barcelona, while rumours of interest from Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham circulated in the previous transfer window.
📣 | LAUTARO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) October 28, 2021
A special message for you #InterFans 🙅♂️#Lautaro2026 #IMInter pic.twitter.com/H1dgT8We4f
However, the 24-year-old has committed his future to the Serie A champion, which had remained determined to keep the former Racing star after seeing Romelu Lukaku depart for Chelsea.