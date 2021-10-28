Aussies Abroad
Lautaro Martinez signs long-term Inter extension

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract, the Serie A club has announced.

The Argentina international's new deal expires at the end of the 2025-2026 season and does not contain a release clause, according to reports.

Martinez had previously been heavily linked with Barcelona, while rumours of interest from Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham circulated in the previous transfer window.

However, the 24-year-old has committed his future to the Serie A champion, which had remained determined to keep the former Racing star after seeing Romelu Lukaku depart for Chelsea.

