Koulibaly's agent denies transfer talk amid Barca links

Kalidou Koulibaly's agent says the Napoli defender is not in talks with any other club amid speculation over a transfer to Barcelona.

Koulibaly's contract with Luciano Spalletti's side is set to expire in June 2023, leading to suggestions Xavi's Blaugrana could swoop for the 30-year-old.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis conceded earlier this month that the Senegal international could not be forced to stay, after the centre-back had stated "we'll see what happens at the end of the season".

Spalletti will be eager to keep Koulibaly, after Napoli conceded the joint-fewest goals in Serie A (31) and kept the second-most clean sheets (16 – behind Milan, 18) this campaign.

Fali Ramadani, the agent of Koulibaly, says talk of his client being on the move is premature.

"There are many rumours, and I want to clarify that we are not in talks with any club for Koulibaly," Ramadani said.

"We are waiting to meet with Napoli to decide the best solution for both parties."

Reports in Italy also suggest Juventus are interested in Koulibaly after Bianconeri great Giorgio Chiellini ended his 17-year spell in Turin.

