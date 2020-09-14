Inter goalkeeper Padelli pens one-year extension

The 34-year-old's previous contract expired at the end of last season but he has now agreed to stay on until June 2021.

Padelli has made eight appearances in three years at San Siro since joining from Torino, one of those coming in February's Milan derby after Samir Handanovic fractured a finger.

Inter confirmed the news in a short statement on its official website on Tuesday (AEST).

He is expected to be third-choice keeper this campaign behind Serbian teenager Filip Stankovic and undisputed number one Handanovic.

Antonio Conte's men, who finished runners-up in Serie A last term and reached the UEFA Europa League final, continue their pre-season programme against Lugano on Wednesday (AEST).