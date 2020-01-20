Inter director confirms Eriksen bid and Moses deal

Eriksen has entered the final six months of his contract at Spurs and been the subject of frequent transfer speculation, with Inter long seen as one of the favourites to land him.

Inter has not been particularly discreet with regards to its interest, as CEO Giuseppe Marotta was spotted with Eriksen's agent, while Ausilio previously suggested he was confident of getting a deal done.

Such tactics have not done down well with Jose Mourinho, who accused his former club of showing a lack of respect – though Inter insisted they have done nothing wrong, reminding Spurs they are fully entitled to open discussions with the midfielder.

They seem to have taken the next step in their pursuit, with Ausilio confirming a bid has been lodged.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Ausilio said: "We just made an official bid to Tottenham to sign Christian Eriksen and now we're waiting.

"Many clubs are interested but we are confident, trying to get a top player like Eriksen."

Ausilio also revealed the club have reached an agreement with Chelsea for Victor Moses after Frank Lampard confirmed the Nigerian's loan with Fenerbahce had been ended with the view to him going elsewhere.

And Olivier Giroud – also owned by Chelsea – could yet potentially link up with Moses at San Siro.

"We've reached an agreement with Chelsea for Victor Moses," he added. "Giroud is a possibility if we sell one striker in this transfer market."