Inter coach Inzaghi tests positive for COVID

The Serie A champion confirmed the 45-year-old returned a positive test on Tuesday (AEDT) following routine testing.

In a brief statement, Inter informed supporters that Inzaghi "will now follow the protocols set out in the healthcare guidelines".

📄 | CLUB STATEMENT



Simone Inzaghi has tested positive for Covid-19 today 👇https://t.co/EMN5SWBW90 — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) January 24, 2022

Nevertheless, the news is not expected to result in major disruption for the club given they are not to be in action again until February 5, when it hosts neighbours Milan in the Derby della Madonnina.

Under Italian Football Federation (FIGC) guidelines, players and staff only need to isolate for three days if they are showing no symptoms.

Similarly, any players deemed to be a close contact of Inzaghi's will still be able to train as long as they have not tested positive for the virus.

Measures were introduced at the start of the month that meant players, staff and fans had to have received at least two doses of a coronavirus vaccine to be allowed into stadiums.

However, even before that rule was brought in, Serie A was reported to have had as many as 98 per cent of players already double vaccinated.