Aussies Abroad
Serie A

Inter and Atalanta draw after dramatic finale

Roberto Piccoli had a late goal ruled out after Federico Dimarco missed a penalty in a dramatic finale to a 2-2 Serie A thriller between Inter Milan and Atalanta at San Siro.

Getty Images

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring for the champion in a pulsating contest, but goals from Ruslan Malinovskyi and Rafael Toloi gave Atalanta a deserved half-time lead.

Malinovskyi also struck the post before Inter rallied and Edin Dzeko equalised with just under 20 minutes to play courtesy of his fifth goal in six Serie A games for the club.

There was much more drama to come, though, as Dimarco struck the crossbar from the spot with three minutes of normal time remaining and Piccoli then had what Atalanta thought was a winner chalked off as the ball had gone out for a corner in the build-up.

A draw leaves Inter in third place, two points behind leader AC Milan, and with a run of 18 straight home league wins having ended.

News Atalanta Internazionale Football Serie A Lautaro Martinez Edin Dzeko Ruslan Malinovskiy Rafael Toloi
Previous Mourinho praises Roma's fighting spirit
Read
Mourinho praises Roma's fighting spirit
Next

Latest Stories

>