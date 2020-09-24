Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID19

WATCH every Serie A match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial
The veteran striker returned the result following a second round of swab testing ahead of Thursday's Europa League qualifier against Bodo/Glimt.
A Milan statement said Ibrahimovic is now quarantining at home and the relevant authorities have been notified.
I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020
The club added that no other player or staff member returned a positive result ahead of the game at San Siro.
Ibrahimovic returned to Milan in January and scored 10 goals in 18 Serie A appearances as the Rossoneri finished sixth.
He started the new domestic campaign with a brace against Bologna in a 2-0 win for Milan on Monday.