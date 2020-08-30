Ligue 1 is back!
Ibra confirms 'everything is sorted' for Milan stay

Milan will be led by Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 2020-2021 season after the striker revealed talks over his future had been resolved.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has declared "everything is sorted" for him to stay at Milan for the new season.

The long-running saga surrounding the former Sweden international's future appears to be over, with Milan tweeting a video accompanied by a message saying Ibrahimovic "is back".


"Finally, everything is sorted out and I could come back to where I feel at home," said the 38-year-old.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

