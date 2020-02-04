Gervinho banished after failing to force transfer

The former Arsenal forward chose not to attend training last week as he tried to secure a transfer to Xavi's side for a reported €5million fee.

The Ivory Coast international appeared set to make the move, but the transfer was not ratified before the Serie A deadline on January 31.

The 32-year-old will have to stay at Parma for the rest of the season, but he appears to be facing a fight to regain his place in the first team.

A club statement released on Tuesday said: "After unjustifiably missing training repeatedly last week, Parma can confirm that Gervinho will follow an individual training plan under the orders of the club's technical staff until a further announcement is made."

Gervinho has made 17 league appearances this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Parma, which faces Lazio on Monday (AEDT), is seventh in the Serie A table after 22 matches.