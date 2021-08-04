Eriksen returns to Inter after cardiac arrest

In worrying scenes in June, Eriksen was given CPR after collapsing on the pitch, while his team-mates formed a protective screen around him, before subsequently receiving successful heart surgery.

Eriksen, 29, was then fitted with a pacemaker before going home to recover in Denmark, where he has undergone a host of further medical tests to discover why the cardiac arrest happened.

📹 | VIDEO



Eriksen back at the Suning Training Centre 👇pic.twitter.com/J35TO1EPRZ — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) August 4, 2021

The former Tottenham midfielder visited Inter's training ground on Wednesday and the 2020-2021 Scudetto winners said he was in "excellent physical condition".

A statement released on the club's official website said: "Eriksen, who greeted managers, coaches, team-mates and all the staff present, is fine and in excellent mental and physical condition.

📄 | STATEMENT



Christian Eriksen in Appiano: meeting with team-mates and update on condition 👇https://t.co/RtYU5OatHU — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) August 4, 2021

"Eriksen will follow the recovery programme proposed by the Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will coordinate all the clinical follow-up and will always keep the Inter Milan medical staff informed."

If Eriksen did want to return for Inter, however, he would have to have his ICD – a device connected to his heart to regulate abnormal rhythms – removed due to Italian restrictions preventing people playing contact sport with such devices in operation.

Other European countries, though, do not follow the same protocols as seen in the example of Daley Blind, who continued to regularly feature for Ajax after he had an ICD fitted in 2019.

Eriksen joined Inter, who open their new campaign against Genoa on August 21, in January 2020 and made 26 appearances in their title-winning season.