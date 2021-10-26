Diaz set for Milan return after testing negative

WATCH Serie A LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial
The Spaniard has missed the last three games for the Rossoneri after contracting COVID-19.
Diaz, 22, was forced to isolate while Milan secured Serie A wins over Hellas Verona and Bologna either side of a Champions League defeat to Porto.
Official Statement: @Brahim Díaz ➡ https://t.co/ZuVnTi1IDn— AC Milan (@acmilan) October 26, 2021
Comunicato Ufficiale: Brahim Díaz ➡ https://t.co/9126Snz58Y#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/c4QNdnK1ld
Ahead of Milan's clash with Torino on Wednesday, the San Siro club said on its website: "AC Milan announces that Brahim Diaz has tested negative to the COVID-19 swab test."
Diaz, on loan from Real Madrid, has scored three goals in Serie A this season and provided one assist.
Stefano Pioli's side will go top of the table if they avoid defeat at home against Torino.