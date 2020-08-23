Bologna boss Mihajlovic tests positive for COVID

In a statement, the Serie A club said their head coach was "absolutely asymptomatic" after the results of the swab test.

Mihajlovic will now begin two weeks in isolation, in line with national guidelines in Italy.

Bologna also tested their primavera team, with all of those coming back negative.

The first-team squad and coaching staff are due to be tested on Monday.

Mihajlovic was diagnosed with leukaemia last year and spent time away from the Bologna bench to undergo a bone marrow transplant.

He signed a contract extension until 2023 in June.

The 2020-2021 Serie A season is due to begin on 20 September (AEST).