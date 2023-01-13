Bennacer signs new long-term AC Milan deal

The 25-year-old joined Milan from Empoli in July 2019 and has made 129 appearances for the club.

He has featured in all 24 of the Rossoneri's matches this season – one of only two ever-presents along with Pierre Kalulu.

Bennacer's contract had been due to expire at the end of next season, but Milan technical director Paolo Maldini confirmed this week a new deal was close to being finalised.

Milan announced on its official website on Friday that the Algeria international is now under contract for another four and a half years.

Stefano Pioli's side, who are seven points adrift of leaders Napoli, are also hopeful of tying down Rafael Leao amid reported interest from a host of top clubs.