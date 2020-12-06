Atalanta's clash with Udinese postponed by flood

Gian Piero Gasperini's men made the trip to Udine for a 3pm kick-off but, following an initial delay and a second pitch inspection, the game was eventually called off.

Both captains and the match referee agreed that a flooded Stadio Friuli surface was unlikely to improve, with heavy rain still falling.

The news looked like a boost for Atalanta, meaning their players would be taking no risks before travelling to tackle Ajax on Wednesday in a game that will decide its European prospects for the remainder of the season.

The Italian side must avoid defeat in Amsterdam if it is to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages but will drop into the Europa League if it is beaten.

It remains to be seen when Atalanta's match at Udinese will eventually be played, with two midweek Serie A rounds scheduled before the turn of the year.