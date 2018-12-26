AC Milan goal drought leaves Gattuso in peril

The host entered the match with a solitary win to their name in Serie A this season but will rue not doubling that tally after a VAR review denied Camillo Ciano the breakthrough.

Samu Castillejo twice went close before then but, not for the first-time this season, a talented Rossoneri attack lacked cohesion and incision.

Milan last found the net on 3 December (AEDT), its worst league run since 1984 and it remains outside the UEFA Champions League places on goal difference – the job of remedying that situation might soon be taken out of Gattuso's hands.

The 40-year-old wore the anguish of a man under pressure in the third minute when Patrick Cutrone botched a close-range opportunity.

Castillejo, operating on the right wing, provided Milan's main first-half threat – pulling a shot against the base of the post before cutting inside again and forcing goalkeeper Marco Sportiello to push clear.

Frosinone grew into the contest and, after Gianluigi Donnarumma made a sharp save from marauding wing-back Paolo Ghiglione and Andrea Beghetto blazed over, VAR came to Milan's aid.

Ciano crowned a sweeping counter-attack but Lorenzo Crisetig was belatedly adjudged to have fouled Hakan Calhanoglu when he turned over possession.

Milan resumed on the front foot, although Andrea Pinamonti was agonisingly close to turning in another teasing Ghiglione cross before the hour.

Ricardo Rodriguez fizzed a speculative long-ranger wide in the 67th minute, while Ghiglione sent Donnarumma tumbling to his left to push a shot behind.

Gattuso could have done without an out-of-sorts Gonzalo Higuain twice hacking over from inside the box late on. Donnarumma then spared Gattuso and Higuain's blushes with another superb stop from Ciano in stoppage time.