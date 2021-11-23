Boyle dumps out Rangers with hat-trick for Hibs November 23, 2021 05:26 5:14 min Socceroos star Martin Boyle scored a hat-trick as Hibernian beat Rangers to set up a Scottish League Cup final showdown with Celtic. WATCH the Scottish League Cup final LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS on 20 December AEDT | 2-week free trial Highlights Hibernian Rangers Football Scottish Cup Martin Boyle -Latest Videos 5:14 min Boyle dumps out Rangers with hat-trick for Hibs 4:13 min Europe beckons as Rayo Vallecano topples Mallorca 0:41 min Messi certain Barcelona will grow with Xavi 0:30 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 4:06 min Serie A: Torino v Udinese 4:08 min Verona pounces in stoppage time to beat Empoli 1:12 min Pedri crowned FIFA's Golden Boy 1:59 min Lyon fans banned after Marseille bottle job 1:09 min Southgate tips big years ahead for England 1:05 min Tuchel won't risk recovering Lukaku for Juve clash