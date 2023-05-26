MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial

Scott Tiffoney hit a double and Jack McMillan, Steven Lawless and Kevin Holt were on target as the Jags secured an 8-0 aggregate victory.

Scottish Championship runner-up Ayr had top goalscorer Dipo Akinyemi sent off to cap a miserable play-off experience for the striker and the club.

Thistle will take on either Kilmarnock or Ross County in the two-legged final, with the Staggies needing to win at Rugby Park on Monday (AEST) to avoid a difficult obstacle to retaining their top-flight status.

The Jags have scored 16 goals in four play-off wins and have only lost once in 17 games since Kris Doolan took charge.

Although a fourth-placed team in the Scottish Championship has never won the play-offs, Thistle now has an extra two days’ rest than its opponent before the first leg next Friday (AEST) after having a full week between both games against Ayr.