Ronaldo stunner inspires Al Nassr fightback

Ronaldo hammered home a free-kick from around 30 yards out in the 78th minute of Saturday's Saudi Pro League clash.

The 38-year-old picked out the bottom-left corner with his dipping effort, cancelling out Abdulfattah Adam's 26th-minute opener.

G R E A T N E S S pic.twitter.com/5oGseOMd8A — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) March 18, 2023

With Abha down to 10 men after Zakaria Al Sudani picked up his second booking, Talisca's penalty completed the turnaround, seeing Al Nassr beat the visitor for the second time in the space of four days, after a victory in the Kings Cup in midweek.

Al Nassr is second in the Pro League, a point behind Al Ittihad, which it lost to last week.

"Great to get the win and so happy to score here in our stadium with our fans," Ronaldo posted on social media.