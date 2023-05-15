WATCH the London Sevens LIVE on beIN SPORTS May 16, 2023 00:22 0:28 min Can Australia sneak into the top 3? Don't miss a minute of the London Sevens, the final event in another stacked season of the most exciting brand of rugby on Earth! WATCH the London Sevens LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-Day free trial News Rugby Union Rugby Sevens -Latest Videos 4:21 min Serie A: Sampdoria v Empoli 0:28 min WATCH the London Sevens LIVE on beIN SPORTS 1:28 min Liverpool wins to leave Leicester on the brink 0:39 min Sabitzer's season over for Man United 6:19 min Edwards implores Luton to rally against Sunderland 4:19 min Carrick not losing sleep over Coventry fan tactics 7:21 min Alcaraz stunned by world no. 135 Fabian Marozsa 1:02 min Wrexham plans talks with Ben Foster to play on 4:55 min Italian Open: Fognini v Rune 0:45 min Is this shocker the miss of the season?