The Irish had a tournament to remember, knocking out top seed and host South Africa in the quarter-finals, and they showed all their class in toppling the World Series champion to take a place on the podium.

Australia flyer Corey Toole lit up the first half with a beautiful switch to send Nathan Lawson under the posts and open the scoring, but Sean Cribbin drew Ireland level before the break with a powerful charge over the try line.

More Toole magic restored the Aussie lead when he weaved past defenders before exploding through a gap to dot down.

But Ireland responded with outstanding individual quality of its own, as Terry Kennedy, the World Series try scorer last season, nudged a grubber kick through a gap and got there first to touch down.

Kennedy’s footwork was again crucial as he somehow kept a passing move going by flicking a leg at a loose ball to shift it out wide, where Harry McNulty was on hand to dive in the corner with the winning score.