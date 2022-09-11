Dezou snaffled up an offload to go over early on, before pouncing again in a clinical, dominant first half where the French scored two tries from two visits to the American 22.

Naya Tapper got the USA back in it with a strong burst over the try line, but she was then sent to the sin bin and France took advantage as Alycia Chrystiaens crossed to extend their lead.

The in-form Joanna Grisez and Ian Jason added further scores to top off a strong performance.

Fiji was in destructive mood in the fifth-place play-off as it crushed Canada 53-0 in the biggest win of the RWC Sevens 2022.

Fijiana roared into a 34-0 lead by half time and barely reduced their intensity after the break as Reapi Uluisau ran in a hat-trick in a nine-try victory.

England and Ireland faced off for seventh place after defeats to Canada (7-22) and (0-24) Fiji respectively earlier in the day, and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe bagged a brace as the Irish ran out 26-10 winner.