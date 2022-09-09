WATCH the Rugby World Cup Sevens LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Australia’s women, the World Series winner and No.1 seed, thrashed debutant Madagascar 48-0 as Nathan scored a stunning five tries.

The Aussies wasted no time in racking up a comfortable lead, largely thanks to the scintillating form of Nathan, who became the first Australian woman to score five tries in a Rugby World Cup Sevens match.

Maddison Levi also made an impact as the 20-year-old bagged a try of her own before breaking Madagasca hearts with a superb try-saving tackle to deny the African side a memorable score.

In the men’s event, World Rugby Sevens Series champion Australia comfortably beat Uruguay, while fan favourite Fiji knocked out Wales.

Australia has been in terrific form this year and that continued with a thumping 35-0 victory over Uruguay that will bolster belief going into the business end of the tournament.

Two of its World Series-winning stars, Henry Paterson and Maurice Longbottom, bagged braces as the South American side was dispatched by an Aussie team brimming with confidence.

New Zealand, reigning champion in the men’s and women’s events, enjoyed a strong start in both as the men earned a big win over Scotland and the women did likewise against Colombia.

The winner-takes-all knockout format leaves no room for error, but the tournament favourites in both events stood up to the pressure well.

Host South Africa put Chile to the sword in the final game of the day, thrilling the home crowd with a glittering collection of tries that showcased the Blitzboks’ array of technical and physical skills.

Republic of Ireland, France, Samoa and Olympic bronze medal winner Argentina also progressed to set up some mouth-watering quarter-final clashes on Sunday (AEST).The raucous backing of the home crowd couldn’t push South Africa’s women to a shock result against No.3 seed France, as Les Bleues thrived in the atmosphere to take a 29-0 victory.

England, Ireland, Fiji and Canada also progressed to take their places in the final eight of the Championship bracket.

Elsewhere in the women's event, a Jaz Gray hat-trick helped USA to a confident win over Poland.