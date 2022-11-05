The All Blacks have not lost to Wales in 69 years, a remarkable spell of dominance that was maintained as it scored at least 33 points in a 10th straight edition of this fixture.

This latest eight-try victory was ultimately every bit as straightforward as it appeared set to be when Taylor crossed twice in the opening 20 minutes, although there was a spell when Wales threatened to make it a contest.

But every time the host nation came back into the match – as it did for the first time through Rio Dyer's dazzling debut try – New Zealand quickly moved through the gears.

Barrett got on the scoresheet for the first time ahead of the interval before a solo score from Smith stretched the All Blacks' advantage.

A lengthy review from the TMO awarded a Justin Tipuric try that looked to have restored Welsh hope but it was one-way traffic in the final half an hour as Ardie Savea pulled the strings.

He got the seventh try for the All Blacks between further efforts from Smith and Barrett, with Samisoni Taukei'aho adding the final flourish.