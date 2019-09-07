The All Blacks fell just short of 100 points in a merciless display against Tonga in Hamilton, where they scored 14 tries to one.

Tonga managed to get on the board late in the one-sided game, but it was all about New Zealand, which was led by winger George Bridge's four tries at Waikato Stadium.

Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty and Sevu Reece also had two tries apiece, while Beauden Barrett had seven conversions.

Steve Hansen's All Blacks will now jet off for Japan before they open their Rugby World Cup defence against South Africa on 21 September.

Playing their first day-time Test in New Zealand since the 2011 Rugby World Cup, the All Blacks were a class above from the outset after Reece's opening try in the eighth minute.

Reece danced his way through Tonga's defence, but no one would have imagined the rout to come as the All Blacks ran in eight tries for a demoralising 54-0 half-time lead.

New Zealand, which beat Tonga 47-9 in their previous encounter at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, did not take their foot off the pedal in the second half, with records in sight.

Bridge came within touching distance of Marc Ellis's record of six in a match, which he set at the 1995 Rugby World Cup against Japan, as he became the 13th All Black to score four tries in a Test.

The second half started with Bridge catching the ball from the restart and crossing after just nine seconds in a forgettable moment for Tonga.

New Zealand added another 38 points in the second 40 minutes and while Siale Piutau recorded a five-pointer for the visitors, Tonga was condemned to its second heaviest loss to the All Blacks after the 102-0 humiliation in 2000.