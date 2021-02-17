Third COVID case confirmed in France squad

The French Rugby Federation confirmed on Tuesday that head coach Fabien Galthie and an unnamed member of staff were positive for COVID-19 and would self-isolate for seven days.

Following another round of testing later that day, assistant coach William Servat returned a positive result.

However, with all players testing negative for the second time in succession, they were permitted to return home on Wednesday.

Further coronavirus tests will be carried out at their homes on Friday and on Sunday, when the players return to the National Rugby Centre in Marcoussis.

France, which won its opening two Six Nations games against Italy and Ireland, are scheduled to face Scotland in Paris on 28 February (AEDT).

The squad for that game is due to be announced on Wednesday.