Springboks end wait for Twickenham win in routine fashion

Meeting for the second time since the Springboks beat England in the 2019 World Cup final, South Africa dictated the contest after falling behind early to Owen Farrell's penalty.

South Africa produced a convincing performance despite director of rugby Rassie Erasmus absent due to his two-game ban for social media posts about alleged refereeing inconsistencies in the Springboks' 30-26 loss to France in Marseille.

Faf de Klerk kicked six points in the first half, his two penalties sandwiched by a Damian Willemse drop goal and a sensational solo try from Kurt-Lee Arendse.

It extended the winger's try-scoring streak to six successive Tests.

The visiting side led 14-3 at half-time and, after Willemse and Farrell traded penalties, its advantage was extended after England's Tom Curry was sin-binned.

Eben Etzebeth dotted down and De Klerk converted before knocking over another three-pointer.

South Africa's momentum was checked when Thomas du Toit was sent off for a no arms tackle on Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Henry Slade took advantage to score England's sole try but that was scant consolation at the end of a game that suggested the gap between the World Cup finalists from three years ago has widened.