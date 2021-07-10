Lions make the most of Hendrikse's red card

There was no shortage of entertainment at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday (AEST), with the Sharks more than holding their own until Jaden Hendrikse got himself sent off.

Indeed, the Lions conceded four tries in the first half – as many as they had allowed in total in their three previous games combined this year.

Yet Hendrikse's dismissal proved the turning point, with the Lions' quality shining through, though Warren Gatland, who on Sunday (AEST) called up England new boy Marcus Smith because of an injury for Finn Russell, will be expecting better in defence as the Springboks series approaches.

Chris Harris skipped over for his first Lions try early on, with Dan Biggar adding the extras, but the Sharks hit back in style.

Elliot Daly's mistake resulted in Anthony Volmink charging in down the left, before Thaakir Abrahams latched onto Lionel Cronje's grubber. With a game on their hands, the Lions responded in turn, captain Jamie George going over at the culmination of a rolling maul.

The scoring did not let up, with Duhan van der Merwe dragging the Lions level again after Hendrikse had crossed at the other end.

Another Lions mistake gifted Volmink a second try, yet the Sharks' defence was equally as vulnerable and Tadhg Beirne bundled through to once more level the scores..

A moment of madness from Hendrikse soon gave the Lions an advantage, though. The Sharks scrum half elbowed Liam Williams in the head as the full back was tackled into touch, and after checking with the television match official (TMO), referee Wayne Barnes brandished a red card.

The Lions set about making their numerical superiority count, Jack Conan driving in before Daly extended the lead, only for Werner Kok to pounce on Conor Murray's blocked kick.

However, George and Beirne doubled their tallies either side of Anthony Watson taking the Lions above 50, with Tom Curry running in their 10th try.

Murray's yellow card ensured both sides would finish with 14 men, though Watson had the final say with a brilliant 50-metre break.