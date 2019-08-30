Les Bleus pile on the points as World Cup looms

A seven-try show from the home side masked disappointing spells in the game for France, which does not yet look like a side that could challenge for glory at the tournament to be held in Japan.

Brunel's starting XV for the Stade de France clash showed nine changes in personnel from the side beaten in its previous game by Scotland, as it chased an eighth straight win in its rivalry with Italy.

Maxime Medard fed Yoann Huget to score France's opening try in just the third minute, but Les Bleus put themselves in trouble when they lost their early composure and had both Louis Picamoles and Rabah Slimani sin-binned in quick succession.

Mattia Bellini crossed as Italy took advantage, and Tommaso Allan added the extras to put the visitors in front, albeit still early in the contest.

Italy was the next to be penalised, with Bellini yellow-carded for hauling down Huget off the ball. France was handed a penalty try, and it was briefly a game of 13 players against 14.

Camille Chat grounded the ball for another France try shortly after the half-hour mark, and it led 19-7 at half-time.

Scrum half Antoine Dupont was next to cross, threading his way through to the line, and France was rampant early in the second half as Arthur Iturria barrelled over for another, his first for the team.

Jake Polledri replied for Italy only for Wenceslas Lauret to counter for France as the tries kept coming, the hosts going 40-14 up by the hour.

Bellini narrowed the gap, but it was France's night and its seventh and final try arrived when Thomas Ramos spotted a gap and darted through from a central position before diving over in the left corner.

France begins its Rugby World Cup campaign with a tricky test against Argentina on 21 September. Italy, meanwhile, starts against Namibia a day later.