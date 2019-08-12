Kolisi to make Springboks return against Pumas

The flanker played no part as the Springboks won the Rugby Championship for the first time in a decade due to a knee injury.

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus on Monday revealed Kolisi will feature against the Pumas at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria this weekend.

"He is a guy we desperately want to be involved on Saturday and we will involve him, but it will be limited minutes," said Erasmus.

"We won't rush him – we need to carefully manage his return."

South Africa thrashed the Pumas 46-13 in Salta to win the title on Saturday and Erasmus wants the players to put on a show in their final match on home soil before the World Cup in Japan.

"This is a very important week for us and I'm really excited about what we plan to do," he added.

"We're determined to build on the momentum we've produced over the past few weekends and we're really looking forward to ticking a few more boxes before we leave for Japan.

"This is the last 80 minutes we will have before reaching Japan and then we have only one match there before playing New Zealand [in their first World Cup match] so this match is very important to the campaign.

"We don't know what team Argentina will pick but you can be sure they'll be going all out to end their pre-Rugby World Cup campaign with a morale-boosting win."