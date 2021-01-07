Jones 'confident' of being fit for Six Nations opener

The Ospreys lock has been sidelined with a knee injury since Wales' Autumn Nations Cup victory over Italy on 6 December (AEDT).

Ospreys coach Toby Booth says Jones, who has a world record 152 Test caps to his name, expects to be ready to face Ireland at the Principality Stadium on 8 February.

Booth said: "If you ask Alun, he'll be playing in the first [Six Nations] game.

"He's very confident he can be involved. He's got a lot of historical training in him so the transition back into playing is easier if you're of that mindset and got that bank of experience.

"But the thing he prides himself on is his physical performance, so between the relevant medical and S&C [strength and conditioning] departments, they'll have that in mind."

Booth did not have such encouraging news on Wales centre Scott Williams, who suffered a shoulder injury in a 17-3 Pro14 victory over Cardiff Blues on New Year's Day.

He revealed: "Scott Williams had a freak accident, a freak collision, and I think he's fractured his scapula so that looks like it'll be long term and count him out for a number of weeks."