Fofana to end France career after 2019 World Cup

The 31-year-old has made 45 appearances for Les Bleus and is part of Jacques Brunel's squad for the upcoming Six Nations, with France opening its campaign against Wales in Paris next Saturday (AEDT).

Fofana hopes to remain involved with the national team through to the World Cup in Japan, which begins in September, before stepping aside to let younger talent come through.

He will instead focus on his club career, having signed a four-year contract extension with Clermont Auvergne last August.

"I will try to make the World Cup, take full advantage and after, I'll stop, for sure," he said.

"For me, it's normal. I'm 31 years old, there are extraordinary young people [in the squad], so it's time [to retire] in my opinion.

"For me, it seems natural. I think it's not bad to stop at that moment.

"If I were alone, I would not ask myself the question [about whether to continue]. But I signed a long contract with my club, I have my wife and my children, I want to live something very strong until the World Cup and then devote myself to my club and my family."

Fofana's deal with Clermont - where he has spent his entire professional career - means he is committed to remaining at Stade Marcel Michelin until June 2023.